Coronavirus: Donald Trump immigration ban to last 60 days, target those seeking permanent residency
Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
U.S President plans to institute the ban through an executive order, which he said he was likely to sign on Wednesday.
US President Donald Trump will 'pause' immigration to his country due to the pandemic. Mr Trump said the measure will be in place for 60 days.
