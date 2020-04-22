Global  

Coronavirus: Donald Trump immigration ban to last 60 days, target those seeking permanent residency

Khaleej Times Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
U.S President plans to institute the ban through an executive order, which he said he was likely to sign on Wednesday.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump details immigration 'pause'

Trump details immigration 'pause' 00:36

 US President Donald Trump will 'pause' immigration to his country due to the pandemic. Mr Trump said the measure will be in place for 60 days.

