UK Coronavirus Policy Places People Aged 60-69 At Increased Risk Tuesday, 21 April 2020

The 7.3 million people in the UK aged between 60 and 69 are at increased risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19. Although the government’s age threshold for isolation is 70 years and over, data from countries such as China and Italy show that people aged 60-69 years are also at high risk of complications and death from... 👓 View full article

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published 2 days ago GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of April 21, 2020 00:14 As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, more than 2,000 people had been admitted to the hospital due to COVID-19, but the leveling off of cases continued with only 1,074 hospitals beds in use - that's 22 fewer beds compared to what the state reported Monday.

