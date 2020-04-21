Global  

UK Coronavirus Policy Places People Aged 60-69 At Increased Risk

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
The 7.3 million people in the UK aged between 60 and 69 are at increased risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19. Although the government’s age threshold for isolation is 70 years and over, data from countries such as China and Italy show that people aged 60-69 years are also at high risk of complications and death from...
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of April 21, 2020

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of April 21, 2020 00:14

 As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, more than 2,000 people had been admitted to the hospital due to COVID-19, but the leveling off of cases continued with only 1,074 hospitals beds in use - that's 22 fewer beds compared to what the state reported Monday.

