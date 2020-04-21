Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > A New Biosensor For The COVID-19 Virus

A New Biosensor For The COVID-19 Virus

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Jing Wang and his team at Empa and ETH Zurich usually work on measuring, analyzing and reducing airborne pollutants such as aerosols and artificially produced nanoparticles. However, the challenge the whole world is currently facing is also changing the goals and strategies in the research laboratories. The new focus: a sensor...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

New York Tests 3,000 People Finds 14% Have Coronavirus Antibodies [Video]

New York Tests 3,000 People Finds 14% Have Coronavirus Antibodies

A screening of 3,000 people in New York found that nearly 14% tested positive for novel coronavirus antibodies. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the data on Thursday saying that the results are..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
2 Cats Test Positive for COVID-19 in New York [Video]

2 Cats Test Positive for COVID-19 in New York

2 Cats Test Positive for COVID-19 in New York The two cats are the first pets to test positive for COVID-19 in the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Several..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:10Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.