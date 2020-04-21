A New Biosensor For The COVID-19 Virus

Jing Wang and his team at Empa and ETH Zurich usually work on measuring, analyzing and reducing airborne pollutants such as aerosols and artificially produced nanoparticles. However, the challenge the whole world is currently facing is also changing the goals and strategies in the research laboratories. The new focus: a sensor ...



Recent related videos from verified sources New York Tests 3,000 People Finds 14% Have Coronavirus Antibodies



A screening of 3,000 people in New York found that nearly 14% tested positive for novel coronavirus antibodies. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the data on Thursday saying that the results are.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 1 day ago 2 Cats Test Positive for COVID-19 in New York



2 Cats Test Positive for COVID-19 in New York The two cats are the first pets to test positive for COVID-19 in the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Several.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:10 Published 1 day ago You Might Like

Tweets about this