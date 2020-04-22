Kim Jong-un health status: What happens if North Korean dictator dies?
Wednesday, 22 April 2020 () Speculation is growing about the fate of Kim Jong-un. If he dies, here's what is likely to happen next. Speculation about Kim Jong-un's health is growing after reports he had undergone.The rumours were first reported by CNN after...
Kim Jong Un Is Reportedly in Grave Danger Following Surgery According to South Korean online newspaper Daily NK, Kim Jong Un had a cardiovascular procedure performed on April 12. He reportedly received the procedure because of "excessive smoking, obesity and overwork." According to CNN sources, the...