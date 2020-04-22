Nearly Half Of US Breathing Unhealthy Air: Record-Breaking Air Pollution In Nine Cities Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Clean Air Act, which is responsible for dramatic improvements in air quality. Despite this, a new report from the American Lung Association finds nearly half of the nation’s population – 150 million people – lived with and breathed polluted air, placing their health and lives at... This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Clean Air Act, which is responsible for dramatic improvements in air quality. Despite this, a new report from the American Lung Association finds nearly half of the nation’s population – 150 million people – lived with and breathed polluted air, placing their health and lives at 👓 View full article

Credit: Veuer - Published 2 days ago Air Pollution Grows Worse as Nearly Half of Americans Live With Unhealthy Levels 01:02 Roughly half of Americans lived with unhealthy air pollution levels from 2016 to 2018. Veuer's Justin Kircher has more from the American Lung Association's study.

