Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Nearly Half Of US Breathing Unhealthy Air: Record-Breaking Air Pollution In Nine Cities

Nearly Half Of US Breathing Unhealthy Air: Record-Breaking Air Pollution In Nine Cities

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Nearly Half Of US Breathing Unhealthy Air: Record-Breaking Air Pollution In Nine CitiesThis year marks the 50th anniversary of the Clean Air Act, which is responsible for dramatic improvements in air quality. Despite this, a new report from the American Lung Association finds nearly half of the nation’s population – 150 million people – lived with and breathed polluted air, placing their health and lives at...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Air Pollution Grows Worse as Nearly Half of Americans Live With Unhealthy Levels

Air Pollution Grows Worse as Nearly Half of Americans Live With Unhealthy Levels 01:02

 Roughly half of Americans lived with unhealthy air pollution levels from 2016 to 2018. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more from the American Lung Association’s study.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.