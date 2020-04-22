Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Exclusive: Venezuela Socialists, opposition leaders begin secret talks amid pandemic -sources

Exclusive: Venezuela Socialists, opposition leaders begin secret talks amid pandemic -sources

Reuters India Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Allies of both Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his bitter foe, opposition leader Juan Guaido, have secretly begun exploratory talks as concerns grow about the possible impact of the spread of the coronavirus, according to sources on both sides.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NewsAboutLife

The Daily Voice Exclusive: Venezuela Socialists, opposition leaders begin secret talks amid pandemic – sources https://t.co/SRyknzX46A #news 10 minutes ago

jacrazul

José Camargo 🇻🇪🇦🇷🇺🇸🇨🇦 Exclusive: Venezuela Socialists, opposition leaders begin secret talks amid pandemic - sources | Article [AMP] | Re… https://t.co/eZIDLsNcLa 12 minutes ago

IvetteBabiloni2

ivette gerrits RT @ReutersVzla: Exclusive: #Venezuela Socialists, opposition leaders begin secret talks amid pandemic - sources | By @coropo, @mayearmas h… 14 minutes ago

AlonsoR90852372

AlonsoRamirez RT @maibortpetit: Exclusive: Venezuela Socialists, opposition leaders begin secret talks amid pandemic - sources https://t.co/ISwWtwg25H 21 minutes ago

cesarbus99

Cesar Bustamante Exclusive: Venezuela Socialists, opposition leaders begin secret talks amid pandemic - sources | Article [AMP] | Re… https://t.co/4FksguwKK8 24 minutes ago

REACCI0NARIAA

YLEANNA RT @whiskyawesome: Exclusive: Venezuela Socialists, opposition leaders begin secret talks amid pandemic, sources say | Article [AMP] | Reut… 30 minutes ago

clobo_guerrero

Catalina Lobo-Guerrero Exclusive: Venezuela Socialists, opposition leaders begin secret talks amid pandemic - sources - Reuters https://t.co/QNpQxOnQ0i via @nuzzel 30 minutes ago

whiskyawesome

awesome Exclusive: Venezuela Socialists, opposition leaders begin secret talks amid pandemic, sources say | Article [AMP] |… https://t.co/yYHxTWYouA 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.