North Korean media silent on Kim's whereabouts as speculation on health rages

Reuters India Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
North Korean state media on Wednesday made no mention of new appearances by leader Kim Jong Un, a day after intense international speculation over his health was sparked by media reports he was gravely ill after a cardiovascular procedure.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Kim Jong Un under treatment after surgery: report

Kim Jong Un under treatment after surgery: report 01:30

 According to a South Korean media report, Kim Jong Un is receiving treatment after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure earlier this month, amid speculation over his health after his absence from a key anniversary event last week. Gloria Tso reports.

