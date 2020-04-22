Global  

US President Donald Trump wishes North Korean leader Kim Jong Un 'well', says he is unsure of his health condition

Zee News
Amid media reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is unwell and has undergone a surgery, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (April 21) wished him "well but did not make any comment on the health of the reclusive leader.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: S. Korea, sources say Kim Jong Un not gravely ill

S. Korea, sources say Kim Jong Un not gravely ill 01:37

 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was not gravely ill, two South Korean government sources said on Tuesday, following reports he had undergone a cardiovascular procedure and was now in "grave danger." Ryan Brooks reports.

