US President Donald Trump wishes North Korean leader Kim Jong Un 'well', says he is unsure of his health condition
Wednesday, 22 April 2020 () Amid media reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is unwell and has undergone a surgery, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (April 21) wished him "well but did not make any comment on the health of the reclusive leader.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was not gravely ill, two South Korean government sources said on Tuesday, following reports he had undergone a cardiovascular procedure and was now in "grave danger." Ryan Brooks reports.
