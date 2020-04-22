China's attack on Peter Dutton 'unwanted and unjustified'

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has described China's attack on Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton as unwanted and unjustified after accusing him of being a mouthpiece for the United States.

