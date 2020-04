Trump moves to ban immigration Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

President Donald Trump has said he will sign an executive order to temporarily suspend all immigration to the US to "protect" the jobs of Americans and to fight the "invisible attack" on the country by the novel Coronavirus, a move that was widely criticised by the Democrats, including Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris.

The... President Donald Trump has said he will sign an executive order to temporarily suspend all immigration to the US to "protect" the jobs of Americans and to fight the "invisible attack" on the country by the novel Coronavirus, a move that was widely criticised by the Democrats, including Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris.The 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published 12 hours ago Trump Vows To Ban Immigration 00:57 President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he would suspend all immigration to the U.S. amid the coronavirus pandemic. You Might Like

Tweets about this