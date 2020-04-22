Global  

'I wish him well': Trump on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Trump, however, did not confirm or deny news reports that the North Korean leader was ailing and that his health was in grave danger. Media reports on Monday said that the US is monitoring intelligence that suggests North Korea's leader is in grave danger after undergoing a surgery.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: S. Korea, sources say Kim Jong Un not gravely ill

S. Korea, sources say Kim Jong Un not gravely ill 01:37

 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was not gravely ill, two South Korean government sources said on Tuesday, following reports he had undergone a cardiovascular procedure and was now in "grave danger." Ryan Brooks reports.

