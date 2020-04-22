'I wish him well': Trump on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Trump, however, did not confirm or deny news reports that the North Korean leader was ailing and that his health was in grave danger. Media reports on Monday said that the US is monitoring intelligence that suggests North Korea's leader is in grave danger after undergoing a surgery. 👓 View full article

0

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was not gravely ill, two South Korean government sources said on Tuesday, following reports he had undergone a cardiovascular procedure and was now in "grave danger."

