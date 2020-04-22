Global  

Use of hydroxychloroquine shows no benefit for treating coronavirus patients: Report

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Another report, however, suggested that there was insufficient clinical data to either recommend or oppose the use of hydroxychloroquine for treating those infected with the deadly coronavirus. US President Donald Trump, who has been aggressively promoting the use of hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of Covid-19 patients, said that he would look into the reports.
