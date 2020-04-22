Global  

Gronk Came Out of Retirement to Join Tom Brady in Tampa Bay - Memes & Reactions

eBaums World Wednesday, 22 April 2020
Gronk Came Out of Retirement to Join Tom Brady in Tampa Bay - Memes & ReactionsRob Gronkowski memes are surging after he blew the collective minds of the NFL world today after it was announced that the long time Patriot is coming out of retirement to reunite with his buddy Tom Brady once again.
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Rob Gronkowski explains how he avoided a trade to the Lions by saying he was retired | NFL ON FOX

Rob Gronkowski explains how he avoided a trade to the Lions by saying he was retired | NFL ON FOX 02:33

 Rob Gronkowski has come out of retirement for a trade to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — but this isn't the first time Gronkowski has mixed retirement with a trade. This NFL season, Gronk explained how he said he was retired in order to avoid a trade to the Detroit Lions in 2018. Plus, Tony Gonzalez...

Tweets about this

davyn_allstar

Davyn RT @BarDown: Gronk came out of retirement to join Brady and the Bucs and fans are going wild. 😱 REACTIONS @ https://t.co/d90Aahz4Do https:/… 3 hours ago

samsterclone

samsterclone RT @NOTSportsCenter: As if 2020 couldn’t get any weirder, Gronk actually came out of retirement to join Tom Brady on the Bucs and Twitter h… 3 hours ago

nami_zol

anwarazmi Gronk came out of retirement to join brady at tampa bay! Something special is gonna happen, AGAIN #RunItBack 4 hours ago

seankore

Sean Kore RT @ComplexSports: Gronk came out of retirement and got traded to Tampa Bay to join Brady. The internet went off 😂: https://t.co/3rAd7cCS… 4 hours ago

created_2bGREAT

d a r i l y n 💕 So Gronk came outta retirement to join Brady in Tampa? Wow! 6 hours ago

naughtgonnalie

chris naughton RT @Spizikes25: I don’t care if Brady on another team and Gronk came out of retirement to join him. THE NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS ARE STILL MY T… 7 hours ago

