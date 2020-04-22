Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Singapore confirms 1,016 more coronavirus cases

Singapore confirms 1,016 more coronavirus cases

Reuters Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Singapore's health ministry said on Wednesday it had preliminarily confirmed another 1,016 cases of the novel coronavirus, taking total infections there to 10,141.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: LA County Reports Nearly 1,500 More Coronavirus Cases Monday Due To Test Backlog

LA County Reports Nearly 1,500 More Coronavirus Cases Monday Due To Test Backlog 02:21

 Almost 1,500 new coronavirus cases were reported Monday in Los Angeles County due to a testing backlog from a commercial laboratory.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Moonlilitha

Moon RT @malaysiakini: Singapore confirms 1,016 more coronavirus cases https://t.co/NWrHdX8EsJ https://t.co/NUciEkTsGE 5 minutes ago

malaysiakini

malaysiakini.com Singapore confirms 1,016 more coronavirus cases https://t.co/NWrHdX8EsJ https://t.co/NUciEkTsGE 13 minutes ago

am7khairul

Khairul Amri RT @theedgemalaysia: Singapore confirms 1,016 more coronavirus cases - Reuters https://t.co/M3GDtZHiBA 14 minutes ago

theedgemalaysia

The Edge Malaysia Singapore confirms 1,016 more coronavirus cases - Reuters https://t.co/M3GDtZHiBA 28 minutes ago

FlfoLinda

BSMG and FLFO Singapore confirms 1,016 more coronavirus cases https://t.co/mvzEZA2840 https://t.co/pQ7uAj3omh 33 minutes ago

JuliaWi81922531

😈ℭγκɑ ℿ℘ɑɞσɕλɑɞϰɑᴙ😈 Singapore confirms 1,016 more coronavirus cases https://t.co/pCKFsG1Url https://t.co/jnOKtUqYEc 56 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Singapore confirms 1,016 more coronavirus cases https://t.co/YUfESq6CYo 1 hour ago

realwesleywess

Wesley L. RT @TostevinM: Singapore’s #coronavirus cases shot up today, with most again being in foreign worker dormitories. It’s less than three week… 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.