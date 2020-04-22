Global  

Lebanon to test for coronavirus at refugee camp after first case found

Reuters Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
A team from Lebanon's Rafik Hariri University Hospital will test for the new coronavirus at a refugee camp on Wednesday after a resident was found to be infected, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) said.
