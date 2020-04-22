Global  

Death Toll Increases To 22 From Weekend Shooting Rampage In Nova Scotia, Police Say

NPR Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police originally reported at least 16 dead after Saturday's attacks, in which the assailant shot victims at multiple locations and then set fire to the crime scenes.
News video: Police arrest suspect in Nova Scotia shooting

Police arrest suspect in Nova Scotia shooting 01:14

 Police in the Atlantic Canadian province of Nova Scotia on Sunday (April 19) arrested a 51-year-old gunman who they said was suspected of shootings that had resulted in several victims. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

Death toll from Canada mass shooting rises to 23: police [Video]

Death toll from Canada mass shooting rises to 23: police

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA — The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say the death toll from the Nova Scotia mass shooting that occurred from Saturday to Sunday has risen to 19. Citing the Royal Canadian..

A Timeline Of The Nova Scotia Shooting [Video]

A Timeline Of The Nova Scotia Shooting

A gunman suspected behind a deadly weekend rampage in Nova Scotia is dead following a shootout with police.

PM Trudeau to address nation after mass shooting occurs during pandemic

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be speaking directly to Canadians Monday morning as the country already coping with the COVID-19 pandemic now grapples with...
Gunman in Nova Scotia allegedly dressed as police officer

Canada is reeling from the deadliest mass shooting in its history. At least 16 people were killed when a gunman, reportedly dressed like a police officer, went...
