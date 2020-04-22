Tasnim News Agency #Iran #Coronavirus update: -1,194 new cases of #COVID19 identified -Total number of infected increases to 85,996 -… https://t.co/ihFfkrRas7 23 minutes ago Foriegn Base New story on NPR: Death Toll Increases To 22 From Weekend Shooting Rampage In Nova Scotia, Police Say https://t.co/U3SG4r3gxf 37 minutes ago K Dubb Death Toll Increases To 22 From Weekend Shooting Rampage In Nova Scotia, Police Say https://t.co/a3g5eppqRQ #mustread #feedly 43 minutes ago @Farzaneh RT @DowlatNowrouzi: As the #coronavirus death toll increases, the regime aims to execute prisoners to cope with the crisis. 7 prisoners are… 44 minutes ago Kat C RT @Gray_Mackenzie: BREAKING - The RCMP increases the death toll in the Nova Scotia shooting to 23 people. Here is the full release from th… 49 minutes ago Jennifer Delmas New story on NPR: Death Toll Increases To 22 From Weekend Shooting Rampage In Nova Scotia, Police Say https://t.co/vTBNkDxHhW 58 minutes ago Dick Liberty New story on NPR: Death Toll Increases To 22 From Weekend Shooting Rampage In Nova Scotia, Police Say https://t.co/dxyM3AdcbM 1 hour ago Leigh Warner New story on NPR: Death Toll Increases To 22 From Weekend Shooting Rampage In Nova Scotia, Police Say https://t.co/s5AR6bkObX 1 hour ago