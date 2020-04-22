Death Toll Increases To 22 From Weekend Shooting Rampage In Nova Scotia, Police Say
Wednesday, 22 April 2020 () The Royal Canadian Mounted Police originally reported at least 16 dead after Saturday's attacks, in which the assailant shot victims at multiple locations and then set fire to the crime scenes.
Police in the Atlantic Canadian province of Nova Scotia on Sunday (April 19) arrested a 51-year-old gunman who they said was suspected of shootings that had resulted in several victims. Yahaira Jacquez reports.
Canada is reeling from the deadliest mass shooting in its history. At least 16 people were killed when a gunman, reportedly dressed like a police officer, went... CBS News Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph •TIME