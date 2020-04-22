Global  

Magnitude 9 earthquake, 30-meter tsunami could hit northern Japan, says government panel

Zee News Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
A Japanese government panel on Tuesday (April 21) warned that tsunami as high as 30 meters could hit Hokkaido in northern part of the country and Iwate in the northeast if a magnitude 9 earthquake occurs along sea trenches off the Pacific coast of Japan.
