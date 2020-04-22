Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Boris Johnson faces calls for inquiry into 'shocking failures' during UK coronavirus crisis

Boris Johnson faces calls for inquiry into 'shocking failures' during UK coronavirus crisis

SBS Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been criticised for the way his government has handled the coronavirus outbreak and now could face an official inquiry.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

natalieyorke91

Tally yorke Coronavirus latest: Boris Johnson prepares to return to work with phone calls to Donald Trump and Queen… https://t.co/31uVVmGa8S 20 hours ago

aaomcic

aaomcic aaomcic @aaomcic UK coronavirus LIVE: Calls for urgent help for self-employed workers as construction sites stay op… https://t.co/zRzRLCfk6e 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.