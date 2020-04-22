Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Coronavirus second wave may be even worse: US health chief

Coronavirus second wave may be even worse: US health chief

Al Jazeera Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
US has recorded more than 800,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases - most reported of any country.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: Health Officials Warn Second Wave Of Coronavirus Outbreak Could Come This Winter

Health Officials Warn Second Wave Of Coronavirus Outbreak Could Come This Winter 03:07

 Jan Carabeo reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Health Experts Warn Of Second Wave Of COVID-19 If Country Reopens Too Quickly [Video]

Health Experts Warn Of Second Wave Of COVID-19 If Country Reopens Too Quickly

As parts of the United States begin to open and protests calling for an end to coronavirus-related closures grow both in California and across the nation, some health experts warn that rushing to..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:16Published
Taking Care of Your Child's Mental Health During a Pandemic [Video]

Taking Care of Your Child's Mental Health During a Pandemic

Parenting teens and tweens can already be stressful, and with a national health emergency, fear and anxiety can be worse than ever. Dr. John Duffy, Psychotherapist and author of Parenting the New Teen..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 07:24Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: US health official warns of dangerous second wave

The top US health official warns a fresh outbreak could coincide with the flu season.
BBC News Also reported by •HinduPRAVDA

Dire warnings as United States braces for second wave of coronavirus infections

The United States could be battered by a second wave of coronavirus that is even worse than the outbreak of infections currently sweeping the country.
SBS Also reported by •HinduUpworthyMediaiteSeattle TimesBelfast TelegraphRIA Nov.Reuters

Tweets about this

eventconciergeg

Event Concierge CDC director warns second wave of coronavirus is likely to be even more devastating - The Washington Post https://t.co/W7GtIo9F9Z 31 seconds ago

kimhalliburton

Kim From My Little Texas Hill RT @abigailstern1: CDC director warns second wave of coronavirus is likely to be even more devastating https://t.co/Nir4iUVIiL 38 seconds ago

dodo99

dodo99 RT @CTVNews: Coronavirus second wave may be even worse: U.S. health chief https://t.co/PafIl15ZHi https://t.co/tGp5nQjxT7 56 seconds ago

NuLuLib

Bee Best CDC chief warns of 'even more difficult' wave of coronavirus next winter https://t.co/O6ecGKt2vT 1 minute ago

nelson_aj

Andrew Nelson CDC director warns second wave of coronavirus is likely to be even more devastating https://t.co/RfE5VlOgbN 2 minutes ago

CTVNews

CTV News Coronavirus second wave may be even worse: U.S. health chief https://t.co/PafIl15ZHi https://t.co/tGp5nQjxT7 2 minutes ago

bbrun77

Bridget RT @marybschneider: We need vote by mail for November: Second wave of coronavirus this winter set to be even more devastating, CDC directo… 2 minutes ago

S_Kamiga

S.KAMIGA CDC director warns second wave of coronavirus is likely to be even more devastating April 21, 2020 at 6:41 PM EDT… https://t.co/xZcBPwZ7tO 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.