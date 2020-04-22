Global  

China's northeast tightens restrictions as coronavirus resurges

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
China has largely curbed the spread of the deadly virus, but there are growing fears of a second wave of cases and Heilongjiang province has emerged as a new front in the battle. The region has seen an influx of imported cases, mostly among Chinese citizens returning home, but domestic infections have also been mounting -- prompting the sacking or punishment of several officials.
