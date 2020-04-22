Global  

Trump orders US to 'shoot down and destroy' Iranian boats 'harassing' US warships

Independent Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Donald Trump said he instructed the Navy "to shoot down and destroy" Iranian gunboats if they "harass" US ships at sea following a tense encounter between US warships and Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard in the Persian Gulf.
