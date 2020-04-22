Global  

Cameroon’s president acknowledges army massacre of civilians

Seattle Times Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Cameroon’s President Paul Biya has acknowledged that the military massacred innocent people, including women and children, in a northwestern village in February after the government first denied it. “The corpses of the three women and 10 children, whom the military killed and tried to cover up their actions by also torching […]
