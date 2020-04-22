Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world Wednesday

Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world Wednesday

CBC.ca Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Canada's chief public health officer says provinces and territories may take different approaches as the COVID-19 epidemic unfolds and governments look toward reopening — but Dr. Theresa Tam said steps taken by Canadians across the country to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus have prevented an explosion of cases. Here's a look at what's happening in Canada, the U.S. and around the world.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.