Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > CDC Director Warns Second Wave Of COVID-19 Could Hit Harder

CDC Director Warns Second Wave Of COVID-19 Could Hit Harder

Newsy Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
CDC Director Warns Second Wave Of COVID-19 Could Hit HarderWatch VideoThe director of the CDC says a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak will likely prove to be more destructive than the one we are currently facing.

In an interview with The Washington Post, CDC Director Robert Redfield said that with another outbreak anticipated this winter, "We're going to have the flu epidemic...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.