Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > China Calls Lawsuit Brought Against It By Missouri 'Very Absurd'

China Calls Lawsuit Brought Against It By Missouri 'Very Absurd'

Newsy Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
China Calls Lawsuit Brought Against It By Missouri 'Very Absurd'Watch VideoChina has responded to a lawsuit brought against it by Missouri, calling it "very absurd."

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed the complaint on Tuesday, saying China's "actions to suppress information, arrest whistleblowers, and deny the contagious nature" of the coronavirus "led to loss of life and...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FOXBaltimore

FOX Baltimore "This so-called lawsuit is very absurd and has no factual and legal basis at all," Since the outbreak began, China… https://t.co/Yrr7uLi7Sz 4 minutes ago

CatherineDanfo1

Catherine Danforth Serve them right! https://t.co/j8dncxn8AC 6 minutes ago

kfvsnews

KFVS News Missouri's action is likely to be largely symbolic, since lawsuits against other countries typically don't go anywh… https://t.co/OxnmukctgG 8 minutes ago

msnintl

MSN International Edition China: US state's virus lawsuit 'very absurd' https://t.co/E5mXfGZGEY 10 minutes ago

DRothsteen

David Rothsteen China calls virus lawsuit brought by US state 'very absurd' Agrees then US should pay restitution for AIDS… https://t.co/xOqWROqMrc 12 minutes ago

jmfavelajr

Juan Favela China calls virus lawsuit brought by US state 'very absurd' https://t.co/NYc5BdoH9D via @Yahoo 12 minutes ago

RealNews3362

Real News Network. Global Breaking News. China calls virus lawsuit brought by US state 'very absurd' https://t.co/mldATHM6Og via @YahooNews #chinavirus… https://t.co/b9blDBqv1Z 13 minutes ago

CabbageTV

Shawn Cabbagestalk China calls virus lawsuit brought by US state ‘very absurd’ https://t.co/hmVpYBzl32 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.