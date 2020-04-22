Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Ontario premier predicts loosening of COVID-19 restrictions by Victoria Day; schools may be last to reopen

Ontario premier predicts loosening of COVID-19 restrictions by Victoria Day; schools may be last to reopen

CTV News Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says if the COVID-19 curve continues to flatten restrictions on everyday activities could start to loosen soon.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PatriciaRossall

Patricia Rossall Ontario premier predicts loosening of COVID-19 restrictions by Victoria Day; schools may be last to reopen https://t.co/RLfmZIqJNa 4 minutes ago

chinooksmum

Kim McKinnon RT @grahamctv: Ontario premier predicts loosening of COVID-19 restrictions by Victoria Day; schools may be last to reopen https://t.co/cQWh… 7 minutes ago

ESMFarmEquipmen

EsmFarmEquipment Ontario premier predicts loosening of COVID-19 restrictions by Victoria Day; schools may be last to reopen https://t.co/iqUAgWh3dt 16 minutes ago

ONTSpecialNeeds

ONTSpecialNeeds Ontario premier predicts loosening of COVID-19 restrictions by Victoria Day; schools may be last to reopen https://t.co/ld23uKk0tP 24 minutes ago

kennyandmary30

kennyandmary RT @CTVNewsNorthern: #BREAKING Ontario Premier Doug Ford says if the COVID-19 curve continues to flatten restrictions on everyday activitie… 26 minutes ago

monalisavy

AV RT @ctvottawa: Ontario Premier Doug Ford calls it a balancing act – weighing the decision to reopen the economy against the need to keep pe… 26 minutes ago

7thmanontheice

MarcoGee1 ♒️ RT @CTVNews: Ontario premier predicts loosening of COVID-19 restrictions by Victoria Day; schools may be last to reopen https://t.co/S6zVsY… 28 minutes ago

gordie_clark

Gordie Clark 🇨🇦 RT @Gray_Mackenzie: Ontario Premier Doug Ford says physical distancing restrictions could be loosened by the May long weekend #cdnpoli #cov… 32 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.