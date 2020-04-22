Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > China promoting US lockdown protests, spreading coronavirus misinformation online: report

China promoting US lockdown protests, spreading coronavirus misinformation online: report

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
China, taking notes from Russia’s playbook, is spreading misinformation about the coronavirus in the United States by sending text messages, as well as boosting social media posts, aimed at sowing public fear and promoting lockdown protests amid the pandemic, according to a report published Wednesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sean_Blackwolf

blackwolf ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @swsog: China promoting US lockdown protests, spreading coronavirus misinformation online: report. ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ these bastards nee… 10 minutes ago

MichaelPaulhei2

Michael Paul heinen RT @KrampLiz: China is really out of control! Tweeting and texting to Americans about a national shutdown with no warning. That’s false. Pr… 30 minutes ago

RRDiaz3

RRDiaz ❌ China promoting US lockdown protests, spreading coronavirus misinformation online: report https://t.co/d1TlDffPaa 44 minutes ago

Melanie_elmacre

mAlex China promoting US lockdown protests, spreading coronavirus misinformation online: report https://t.co/RqoBeXaN7Y 44 minutes ago

rld5426

ld5555 ❌ China promoting US lockdown protests, spreading coronavirus misinformation online: report https://t.co/zXnRTOu0QC 1 hour ago

tammytabby

Blanche Victoria China promoting US lockdown protests, spreading coronavirus misinformation online: rpt- https://t.co/sqZN7nD2pR 1 hour ago

annier100

Annie RT @LucyTrumplican: China promoting US lockdown protests, spreading coronavirus misinformation online: report | Fox News https://t.co/G51cr… 1 hour ago

maxmaxx1965

Max China promoting US lockdown protests, spreading coronavirus misinformation online: Report #Topbuzz https://t.co/7fAep2zmbO 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.