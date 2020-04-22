Pompeo says Iran military satellite launch violated U.N. resolution

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday called for Iran to be held accountable for the launch of a military satellite, adding that he thinks the action violated a United Nations Security Council resolution.

