Pompeo says Iran military satellite launch violated U.N. resolution

Reuters Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday called for Iran to be held accountable for the launch of a military satellite, adding that he thinks the action violated a United Nations Security Council resolution.
Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Trump Threatens Iran, Says Military Will “Shoot Down and Destroy” Iranian Boats If They Harass U.S. Ships

Trump Threatens Iran, Says Military Will “Shoot Down and Destroy” Iranian Boats If They Harass U.S. Ships 00:44

 President Trump taking to Twitter threatening Iran, writing that the U.S. Navy is instructed to “shoot down and destroy any and all Irainian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea.” Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story.

