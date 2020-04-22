Global  

Assessing Impact Of COVID-19 Social Distancing On Over 70s

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
A new research project has been launched to explore the effects of social distancing and isolation on people aged over 70 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The research, conducted by Birmingham City University’s Professor Joanne Brooke and Dr Maria Clarke, will examine the challenges older people are facing in social isolation,...
