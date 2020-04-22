Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Iran military satellite launch likely to stoke US tensions

Iran military satellite launch likely to stoke US tensions

Al Jazeera Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Revolutionary Guard says the country can â€˜monitor the world from spaceâ€™ after successful launch of first military satellite into orbit.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RajaAajtv

Arshad Mehmood(Official) RT @TheMediaLine: Iran Claims to Launch Military Satellite into Orbit has been published on - https://t.co/pPWRdqLYke https://t.co/6ibyUDDN… 2 seconds ago

pammcbide55

Pam McBride RT @Herbert_L_Reed: Remember Iran launched their first military satellite yesterday? Pentagon briefing this morning reports NO NEW satelli… 12 seconds ago

sonnyboy8011

Sonny🦁🌞🏳️ @tparsi @realDonaldTrump So when #COVID19 is ravaging the Iran, with Iran having more death than anywhere else, you… https://t.co/68Je5Qaoz3 20 seconds ago

peymaneh123

Peymaneh Shafi RT @WashTimes: Pompeo: Iran must be held accountable for military satellite launch https://t.co/gCVvTJKspf 34 seconds ago

Lenin44380896

Lenin RT @GarrettClif: Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has announced the launch of a military satellite, Noor, that was successful and re… 52 seconds ago

magavs30

MaGa RT @AmbJohnBolton: Iran's launch of a military satellite is proof we are still not applying enough pressure, deterrence has not been restor… 1 minute ago

_Weather_Boy_

Intel Defender RT @Global_Mil_Info: NEW: - The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran said that it had put a military satellite into orbit for the fir… 2 minutes ago

freelancer1a2b

# Iran's Revolutionary Guards ‘successfully launch military satellite’ https://t.co/7w4nUZ7DNv 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.