AP interview: Gore says backing Biden isn’t ‘rocket science’

Seattle Times Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
ATLANTA (AP) — Former Vice President Al Gore, now one of the world’s leading climate activists, endorsed Joe Biden’s White House bid on Wednesday, declaring that choosing the presumptive Democratic nominee over President Donald Trump is “not rocket science” and “not a close call.” “This is the clearest most definitive choice in a national election […]
