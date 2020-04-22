Global  

Trump orders navy to 'attack' Iranian ships that harass US vessels

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump has warned Iran the US Navy will "shoot down and destroy" any Iranian gunboats which hound its ships. It was unclear what prompted Trump to deliver the message, which came in a tweet from his account today...
Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Trump Threatens Iran, Says Military Will “Shoot Down and Destroy” Iranian Boats If They Harass U.S. Ships

Trump Threatens Iran, Says Military Will “Shoot Down and Destroy” Iranian Boats If They Harass U.S. Ships 00:44

 President Trump taking to Twitter threatening Iran, writing that the U.S. Navy is instructed to “shoot down and destroy any and all Irainian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea.” Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story.

