Rob Gronkowski Ends Retirement To Play With Tom Brady Again

Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Watch VideoRetirement apparently didn't suit former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported Tuesday the Pats will send "Gronk" and a future seventh-round draft pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for a fourth-round pick.



Yes, those Tampa Bay Buccaneers: The same team that



