Rob Gronkowski Ends Retirement To Play With Tom Brady Again

Newsy Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Rob Gronkowski Ends Retirement To Play With Tom Brady AgainWatch VideoRetirement apparently didn't suit former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported Tuesday the Pats will send "Gronk" and a future seventh-round draft pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for a fourth-round pick.

Yes, those Tampa Bay Buccaneers: The same team that...
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Rob Gronkowski explains how he avoided a trade to the Lions by saying he was retired | NFL ON FOX

Rob Gronkowski explains how he avoided a trade to the Lions by saying he was retired | NFL ON FOX 02:33

 Rob Gronkowski has come out of retirement for a trade to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — but this isn't the first time Gronkowski has mixed retirement with a trade. This NFL season, Gronk explained how he said he was retired in order to avoid a trade to the Detroit Lions in 2018. Plus, Tony Gonzalez...

