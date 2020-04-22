Global  

Ontario calls in Canadian Armed Forces to stop COVID-19 spread in long-term care homes

CTV News Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Premier Doug Ford is calling in the Canadian Armed Forces to stop the spread of COVID-19 within Ontario's long-term care homes.
Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: Florida releases names of long-term care facilities, nursing homes with COVID-19 cases

Florida releases names of long-term care facilities, nursing homes with COVID-19 cases 00:31

 The State of Florida is now releasing the names of the long-term care facilities that have patients or staff members with COVID-19.

