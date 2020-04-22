Shirley Knight, Oscar-nominated actress, has died at 83

Global  

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shirley Knight, the Kansas-born actress who was nominated for two Oscars early in her career and went on to play an astonishing variety of roles in movies, TV and the stage, has died. She was 83. Knight passed away Wednesday at her daughter’s home in San Marcos, Texas, according to her […]
