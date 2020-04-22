Center of ‘Beastie Boys Story’ is music. So is friendship.

Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Getting the Beastie Boys’ Michael “Mike D” Diamond and Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz and longtime collaborator and friend, Spike Jonze, together during normal times would be full of jokes, playful banter and overall fun. But on a Zoom video call during the quarantining era? It’s a hilarious nightmare. “I feel like I’m […] 👓 View full article

