Tyson Foods Indefinitely Closes Its Largest Pork Facility Due To Virus Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Watch VideoTyson Foods announced Wednesday it had indefinitely suspended operations at a major pork plant due to the coronavirus.



Tyson is one of the world's largest meat processors. Its Waterloo, Iowa, facility is the company's largest pork plant. Tyson says it made the decision to shut down because of "worker absenteeism,

Tyson Foods Inc plans to indefinitely suspend operations at its largest pork plant in the United States to contain the rapid spread of the coronavirus, the company said on Wednesday, in the latest disruption to the country's food supply chain.

