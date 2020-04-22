Global  

Harvard announces it won't accept coronavirus stimulus money after Trump attacks university

Harvard announces it won't accept coronavirus stimulus money after Trump attacks university

Independent Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Harvard University has announced it will no longer accept $8.6m in relief from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act after Donald Trump lambasted the institution for taking the funds despite its endowment.
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Harvard Responds After President Trump Says University Should Pay Back $8.6M In Stimulus Funds

Harvard Responds After President Trump Says University Should Pay Back $8.6M In Stimulus Funds 01:32

 WBZ-TV's Anna Meiler reports.

