Trump Says He's Ordered Navy To 'Shoot Down' Harassing Iranian Boats

Newsy Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Trump Says He's Ordered Navy To 'Shoot Down' Harassing Iranian BoatsWatch VideoPresident Trump said he ordered the U.S. Navy to "shoot down and destroy" Iranian gunboats if they harass American ships.

The president tweeted his instructions Wednesday, a week after a Navy report accused Iran's Revolutionary Guard of using small boats to make "dangerous and harassing approaches" on U.S. craft...
Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Trump Threatens Iran, Says Military Will “Shoot Down and Destroy” Iranian Boats If They Harass U.S. Ships

Trump Threatens Iran, Says Military Will “Shoot Down and Destroy” Iranian Boats If They Harass U.S. Ships 00:45

 President Trump taking to Twitter threatening Iran, writing that the U.S. Navy is instructed to “shoot down and destroy any and all Irainian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea.” Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story.

Tweets about this

HannahKennison1

Hannah Kennison Trump says he ordered Navy to "destroy" Iranian gunboats harassing U.S. ships https://t.co/xLN82zkcuX 33 seconds ago

JPierceA

JPierceA .@realDonaldTrump says he’s ordered @USNavy to destroy Iranian #Gunboats ‘if they harass our #Ships’ :::: #Military https://t.co/SFujFT9zu0 2 minutes ago

Max111206

MaxineElizabeth1 #Truth Trump says he’s ordered Navy to destroy Iranian gunboats ‘if they harass our ships’ https://t.co/1IvbINhzt5 https://t.co/dGkQMEGTgA 8 minutes ago

bothsidesnow411

Erica L RT @AFP: #UPDATE President Trump says he has ordered the US military to attack and destroy any Iranian vessel that harasses US Navy ships,… 14 minutes ago

Libreinfo

Libre Informacion #Trump Today: #Trump says he’s ordered Navy to destroy Iranian gunboats ‘if they harass our ships’… https://t.co/GNCdiWrXoZ 21 minutes ago

Luckylady52

Lorean Siller Trump says he’s ordered Navy to destroy Iranian gunboats ‘if they harass our ships’ https://t.co/AOBiIYoGdf 22 minutes ago

businessdaylig3

businessdaylight Trump says he’s ordered Navy to destroy Iranian gunboats ‘if they harass our ships’ https://t.co/inTZ6SFOLY https://t.co/31afZlGn5Y 26 minutes ago

ToBeSafeNSound

(((Chana הנא))) RT @TimesofIsrael: Trump says he’s ordered navy to destroy Iranian gunboats if they harass US ships https://t.co/b4WOUInq3w 34 minutes ago

