Trump Says He's Ordered Navy To 'Shoot Down' Harassing Iranian Boats

Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch VideoPresident Trump said he ordered the U.S. Navy to "shoot down and destroy" Iranian gunboats if they harass American ships.



The president tweeted his instructions Wednesday, a week after a Navy report accused Iran's Revolutionary Guard of using small boats to make "dangerous and harassing approaches" on U.S. craft... Watch VideoPresident Trump said he ordered the U.S. Navy to "shoot down and destroy" Iranian gunboats if they harass American ships.The president tweeted his instructions Wednesday, a week after a Navy report accused Iran's Revolutionary Guard of using small boats to make "dangerous and harassing approaches" on U.S. craft 👓 View full article



