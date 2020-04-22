Global  

Where is Kim Jong Un? North Korean Leader's Whereabouts a Mystery as State Media Remains Silent

HNGN Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
With the silence of the state-run media, everyone is speculating about the true condition of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: N. Korea media silent on Kim's health and whereabouts

N. Korea media silent on Kim's health and whereabouts 01:39

 North Korean state media remained silent on Wednesday on the health and whereabouts of leader Kim Jong Un, amid recent speculation that he was gravely ill. Joe Davies reports.

