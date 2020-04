You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources White House Wants Trump To Pivot On Coronavirus



As some states reopen, the White House wants Trump to pivot away from coronavirus health issues and instead focus on the economy. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:58 Published 4 minutes ago Birx: Trump Was Just 'Musing' About Injecting COVID-19 Patients With Disinfectants



President Donald Trump claims his remarks about injecting disinfectant to treat COVID-19 were “said sarcastically." But White House coronavirus task force response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx says.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:48 Published 16 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Trump, Qatari leader agree Taliban need to reduce violence in Afghanistan - White House U.S. President Donald Trump and Qatari leader Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani agreed in a phone call on Wednesday on the importance of the Taliban reducing...

Reuters India 4 days ago



NATO calls on Taliban to reduce violence, seek peace: statement The U.S.-led NATO alliance called on Friday for Afghanistan's Taliban militants to cut violence levels and join peace talks, saying prisoner releases should also...

Reuters 3 days ago





Tweets about this