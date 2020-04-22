Pompeo says Iran military satellite launch might defy U.N. resolution

Global  

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday called for Iran to be held accountable for the launch of a military satellite, adding that he thinks the action defied a U.N. Security Council resolution.
