Whitney Houston biopic in the works Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A feature film about Whitney Houston’s life is in the works from the screenwriter of “Bohemian Rhapsody.” The biopic is being shepherded by the Whitney Houston Estate, music producer Clive Davis and Primary Wave Music, the partners said Wednesday. “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” will follow Houston from obscurity to pop […] 👓 View full article

