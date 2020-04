Joe Biden Expects VP Selection Process To Begin In May Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch VideoDemocratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden says he's planning to begin his search for a running mate in the coming weeks.



He said Tuesday that he expects to form a selection committee by May 1 to begin considering possible VPs.



He told James Corden on "The Late Late Show", "The first and most important quality...

0

