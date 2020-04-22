USGS Releases First-Ever Comprehensive Geologic Map Of The Moon

Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Have you ever wondered what kind of rocks make up those bright and dark splotches on the moon? Well, the USGS has just released a new authoritative map to help explain the 4.5-billion-year-old history of our nearest neighbor in space.



For the first time, the entire lunar surface has been completely mapped and uniformly... 👓 View full article

