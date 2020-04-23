In Honor of Earth Day 2020, Here's a Hilarious Throwback to Don Cheadle as Captain Planet
Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
While coronavirus may force us to keep our distance, we can still celebrate Earth Day 2020 by watching Don Cheadle turn people into trees.
