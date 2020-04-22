Patients come first for UAE's Covid warriors

Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Khaleej Times was given access to the facility, where at least four Covid-19 survivors were discharged after two consecutive negative tests. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: HT Digital Content - Published 3 days ago ‘Severely-affected Covid patients..’: Satyendar Jain explains 3 types of facilities 03:25 Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain clarified how Covid-19 patients are being treated in Delhi under Centre government’s order. The minister explained the three types of Covid facilities for the patients – Covid Care Centre, Covid health centre and dedicated hospitals. Jain spoke on how...