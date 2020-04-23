Small business owners in the US hurt by the coronavirus pandemic could be seeing some financial relief soon. Reuters reports President Donald Trump said lawmakers are near agreement and could seal a deal as early as Monday. Trump said during his daily White House briefing on the crisis that...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Gilbert MAHE RT @EurasiaReview: US Defense Officials Express Agreement With President Trump’s Warning To Iran https://t.co/CPCu3A1ZSn 48 minutes ago
Eurasia Review US Defense Officials Express Agreement With President Trump’s Warning To Iran https://t.co/CPCu3A1ZSn 50 minutes ago
Eurasia Review US Defense Officials Express Agreement With President Trump’s Warning To Iran https://t.co/37Z7Utt94J https://t.co/yxMbNULiIu 53 minutes ago