Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman Wants Her City To Reopen Now – OpEd

Eurasia Review Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
If many more politicians viewed the coronavirus crackdown the way Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman has viewed it, America may have avoided plummeting into economic devastation with tens of millions of people losing their jobs and with many small businesses closed down never to reopen due to the financial hit taken by their...
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Las Vegas Mayor Wants Sin City To Get Back To Work

Las Vegas Mayor Wants Sin City To Get Back To Work 01:52

 CBS4's Rudabeh Shahbazi shares what Mayor Carolyn Goodman told CNN.

Tweets about this

tizbethtoo

liz lauman RT @justinbaragona: Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman, who has been openly advocating for Vegas casinos and hotels to completely open up, lit… 3 seconds ago

mareb66297

Maribeth Whiting RT @AC360: Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman calls for businesses to reopen, while saying she won't provide social distancing guidelines on h… 3 seconds ago

shelawwilson

Shela RT @EsteeFIMFic: Dear Carolyn Goodman, After seeing your interview with Anderson Cooper, I've decided to never visit Las Vegas while you'r… 3 seconds ago

SonofaMitchToo

Oldman Talking 🌊 🆘️ 🇨🇦 'That's really ignorant:' Anderson Cooper reacts to mayor's 'China' remark https://t.co/SB6rwVlLqk 4 seconds ago

SamiraLV

Samira Tu'Ala @abqralph @sarahkendzior Mayor Carolyn Goodman has no power or jurisdiction over the world famous Las Vegas Strip,… https://t.co/KLsXT2JD83 4 seconds ago

Ritznava

Ritz#boycottNRA RT @snackbardan: For those who don't get to watch the @andersoncooper interview with Las Vegas Mayor, Carolyn Goodman. It’s 15 minutes long… 8 seconds ago

hollylilly22

Debbie Hoog RT @secupp: Anderson Cooper just tried to show Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, who wants to reopen casinos, a graphic depicting the spread… 15 seconds ago

esfaith26

Evelyn RT @AhmedBaba_: This Anderson Cooper interview with Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman is one of the most depraved/foolish of the COVID-19 era… 18 seconds ago

