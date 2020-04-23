Global  

Two New York cats become first U.S. pets to test positive for COVID-19

Reuters India Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Two cats in New York have become the first pets in the United States to test positive for the new coronavirus but there is no evidence pets can spread the virus to humans, according to U.S. health authorities.
